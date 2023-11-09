Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $16.05 million during the quarter. Alpha Pro Tech had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 4.50%.

Alpha Pro Tech Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:APT opened at $4.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $50.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of -0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.05. Alpha Pro Tech has a 12 month low of $3.68 and a 12 month high of $5.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alpha Pro Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James Buchan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total transaction of $44,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,817.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Pro Tech

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Alpha Pro Tech by 11.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 627,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after buying an additional 66,002 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alpha Pro Tech by 154.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 35,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 21,435 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Alpha Pro Tech in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in Alpha Pro Tech by 48.7% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 20,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. 20.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alpha Pro Tech

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply.

