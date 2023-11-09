Amcor plc (ASX:AMC) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.20

Amcor plc (ASX:AMC – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.197 per share on Monday, December 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous interim dividend of $0.18.
Amcor Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.37, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.27.
Amcor Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Amcor
- How to Invest in Social Media
- Profits soar as Airbnb, Intel, Live Nation trounce forecasts
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- High financing costs weigh on industrials’ growth prospects
- How to Invest and Trade Chinese Stocks
- Altria Group stock gets smoked, but there’s a silver lining
Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.