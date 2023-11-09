Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Plans $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.435 per share by the technology company on Friday, January 26th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Amdocs has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Amdocs has a payout ratio of 26.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Amdocs to earn $6.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.9%.

Amdocs stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.04 and a 200-day moving average of $89.91. Amdocs has a one year low of $78.38 and a one year high of $99.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.68.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amdocs will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOX. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 787.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amdocs by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC raised its position in Amdocs by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

DOX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amdocs in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Amdocs from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amdocs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

