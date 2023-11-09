Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14, Yahoo Finance reports. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Amdocs Stock Performance

Shares of Amdocs stock opened at $78.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.04 and a 200 day moving average of $89.91. Amdocs has a 12 month low of $78.38 and a 12 month high of $99.75.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Institutional Trading of Amdocs

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Amdocs in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 787.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 50.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 20.4% during the second quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DOX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amdocs in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Amdocs from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amdocs

Amdocs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.