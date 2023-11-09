Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.89.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Ameren from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ameren from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ameren from $101.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Insider Transactions at Ameren

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameren

In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $251,232.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,369 shares in the company, valued at $12,849,813.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Ameren by 6.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 65,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 442,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 136.5% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 97,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,929,000 after acquiring an additional 56,039 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 108.9% in the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 9,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,878 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ameren by 2.0% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 66,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameren Trading Down 0.5 %

AEE opened at $77.60 on Thursday. Ameren has a fifty-two week low of $69.71 and a fifty-two week high of $92.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.41 and its 200 day moving average is $81.56.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. Ameren’s payout ratio is 59.02%.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

