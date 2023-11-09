Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $.02-0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $71.3-71.9 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $70.35 million.
Amplitude Stock Down 0.3 %
Amplitude stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.46. The stock had a trading volume of 42,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,518. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.97. Amplitude has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $16.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 1.35.
Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Amplitude had a negative net margin of 35.49% and a negative return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $67.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amplitude will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $39,473.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 93,365 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,488.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 28.71% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the first quarter worth about $27,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Amplitude during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amplitude in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amplitude by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.
Amplitude, Inc provides a digital analytics platform to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics provides product, marketing, experience analytics, and AI-Driven alerts; Experimentation, a solution that integrates with analytics to plan, deliver, monitor, and analyze tests and product changes; Audience Management tools leverage the data in analytics to build audience lists through behavioral segmentation or machine learning powered predictions; and Data Streaming tools helps to move event data and user profiles to other tools in customers' stacks in real-time to destinations, such as marketing platforms, ad networks, personalization engines, and others; and Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities.
