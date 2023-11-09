Analysts Set ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Price Target at $59.50

Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ALLETE in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of ALLETE from $49.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on ALLETE from $64.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

NYSE ALE opened at $54.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74. ALLETE has a 52-week low of $49.29 and a 52-week high of $67.45.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. ALLETE had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $533.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that ALLETE will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.678 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.47%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in ALLETE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,376,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ALLETE by 29.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,150,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,454,000 after purchasing an additional 487,520 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of ALLETE by 61.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,852,000 after buying an additional 289,528 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ALLETE by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,035,000 after buying an additional 240,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,869,000. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

