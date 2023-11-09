Analysts Set Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) PT at GBX 4,291

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 4,291 ($52.97).
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 4,973 ($61.39) to GBX 5,055 ($62.40) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th.
Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.
