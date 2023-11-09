Analysts Set Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) PT at GBX 4,291

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 4,291 ($52.97).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 4,973 ($61.39) to GBX 5,055 ($62.40) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th.

Shares of ITRK stock opened at GBX 3,843 ($47.44) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,104.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,076.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,163.23. Intertek Group has a twelve month low of GBX 3,746 ($46.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,549 ($56.15).

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

