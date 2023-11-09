Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) Position Reduced by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Free Report) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,286 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 21,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 17.9% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 42,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 7.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,671 shares during the last quarter. SFI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 53.9% in the first quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 22,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 7,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000.

NYSE:FINS opened at $12.11 on Thursday. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 12 month low of $11.61 and a 12 month high of $13.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.96 and its 200-day moving average is $11.89.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $0.109 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 16th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.80%.

