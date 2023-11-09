Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Earnings Beat

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 695,296 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 728,236 shares.The stock last traded at $1.78 and had previously closed at $1.76.

The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. Angi had a negative net margin of 5.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $371.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ANGI. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on shares of Angi in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Angi in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Angi in a report on Monday, August 21st. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Angi from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Angi from $3.80 to $3.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Angi

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Angi by 1.7% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,651,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,910,000 after purchasing an additional 162,419 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Angi by 9.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,428,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,964,000 after purchasing an additional 556,774 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Angi by 28.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,356,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,889,000 after purchasing an additional 960,834 shares during the last quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Angi by 16.3% during the first quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 3,720,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,447,000 after purchasing an additional 522,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Angi by 1.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,645,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,729,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares during the last quarter. 11.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Angi Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.69.

About Angi

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company's Ads and Leads, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

Featured Articles

