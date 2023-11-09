Apiam Animal Health Limited (ASX:AHX) Insider Acquires A$14,000.00 in Stock

Apiam Animal Health Limited (ASX:AHX – Get Free Report) insider Jan Tennent bought 50,000 shares of Apiam Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.28 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,000.00 ($9,090.91).

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.15.

About Apiam Animal Health

Apiam Animal Health Limited, a vertically integrated animal health company, provides veterinary products and services to production and companion animals in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Dairy and Mixed, Feedlots, and Pigs. It engages in the provision of veterinary wholesale, diagnostics laboratories, custom vaccines, logistics, and other ancillary services.

