Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Acquired by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,107 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Aptiv by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,817,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,449,785,000 after purchasing an additional 340,939 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,133,380 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $625,633,000 after buying an additional 993,522 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,614,676 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $628,481,000 after buying an additional 123,352 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aptiv by 11,193.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,213,806 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,822,712 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $541,060,000 after acquiring an additional 765,261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Aptiv from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Aptiv from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.56.

Aptiv Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of APTV traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.55. The stock had a trading volume of 262,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,947,097. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $71.01 and a 12-month high of $124.88. The firm has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.43.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Aptiv

In related news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.87, for a total transaction of $193,553.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 206,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,063,965.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

