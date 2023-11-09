Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) CEO Ivan Kaufman Acquires 10,000 Shares

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) CEO Ivan Kaufman purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.47 per share, with a total value of $124,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,033,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,886,647.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Arbor Realty Trust stock opened at $13.10 on Thursday. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 38.40 and a current ratio of 38.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.34. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 2.04.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.18%.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABR. Raymond James increased their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Arbor Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, July 24th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $17.50 to $18.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Arbor Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.
