Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Announces Earnings Results

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 244.17% and a negative return on equity of 48.22%. The business had revenue of $32.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.90) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Arcus Biosciences Trading Down 6.0 %

Shares of Arcus Biosciences stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.05. The stock had a trading volume of 58,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,642. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.93 and its 200 day moving average is $19.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.76. Arcus Biosciences has a twelve month low of $14.33 and a twelve month high of $36.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on RCUS shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 21,369 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $427,166.31. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 302,691 shares in the company, valued at $6,050,793.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcus Biosciences

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCUS. State Street Corp grew its position in Arcus Biosciences by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,496,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,970 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Arcus Biosciences by 726.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,149,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,207 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Arcus Biosciences by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,139,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,936,000 after purchasing an additional 749,972 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Arcus Biosciences by 295.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 974,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,685,000 after purchasing an additional 727,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,413,000. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT investigational monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

Featured Stories

