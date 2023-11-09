Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Ashford from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

AINC opened at $5.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.99. Ashford has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $17.54.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ashford stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.71% of Ashford worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

