Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Downgraded by HC Wainwright

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ATRA. StockNews.com raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho lowered shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday.

ATRA opened at $1.21 on Thursday. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $5.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.81. The stock has a market cap of $123.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.98.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 million. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,390.31% and a negative return on equity of 783.31%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 30,766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total value of $50,763.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 675,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,243.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,624 shares of company stock valued at $78,580. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 13.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 793,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 93,522 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 53.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 95,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 33,063 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the third quarter worth $57,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 48.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 176,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 57,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 66.7% in the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 750,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc develops therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

See Also

