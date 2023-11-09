Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATO. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,052,000 after buying an additional 7,612 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 16,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 9,689 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atmos Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $109.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.00 and a fifty-two week high of $125.28.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $587.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be paid a $0.805 dividend. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $132.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.63.

Insider Activity at Atmos Energy

In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total value of $1,387,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 199,972 shares in the company, valued at $22,194,892.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

