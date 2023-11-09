AUB Group Limited (ASX:AUB) Insider Richard Deutsch Buys 1,250 Shares of Stock

AUB Group Limited (ASX:AUB – Get Free Report) insider Richard Deutsch bought 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$27.27 ($17.71) per share, for a total transaction of A$34,087.50 ($22,134.74).

Richard Deutsch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 24th, Richard Deutsch acquired 1,000 shares of AUB Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$30.15 ($19.58) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,150.00 ($19,577.92).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

About AUB Group

AUB Group Limited engages in the insurance broking and underwriting businesses in Australia and New Zealand. The company provides insurance broking and advisory services primarily to SME clients; distributes ancillary products; and designs, distributes, and manages insurance products on behalf of licensed insurance companies.

