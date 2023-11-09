Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Northland Securities cut Avid Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Avid Technology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. B. Riley cut Avid Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $27.05 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Avid Technology from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Avid Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.05 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.22.

Avid Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVID opened at $27.04 on Friday. Avid Technology has a 52-week low of $19.78 and a 52-week high of $33.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.88 and its 200 day moving average is $25.65.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 27.20% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $108.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.48 million. Avid Technology’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Avid Technology will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avid Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 134.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 12,291.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Avid Technology by 1,062.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Avid Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Avid Technology by 309.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution in the United States and internationally. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

