Axiom Advisory LLC Makes New $219,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Axiom Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 6,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Source Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $111.40. 99,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 701,744. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $72.09 and a 12-month high of $114.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.44.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

