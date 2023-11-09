Axiom Advisory LLC Sells 172 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Axiom Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.4% of Axiom Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Axiom Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,985,000 after acquiring an additional 12,546 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $838,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.3% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 43,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 51,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 17,614 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,396,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,940,567. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.43 and a 12 month high of $76.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.50.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.2147 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

