Axiom Advisory LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Axiom Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 8,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Cosner Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $844,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,347,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 54,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,224,000 after buying an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 27,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $169.71. 9,546,755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,900,299. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $199.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.15.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

