Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($3.31) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for Axsome Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now forecasts that the company will earn ($3.31) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.88). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Axsome Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.03) per share.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AXSM. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axsome Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.22.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of AXSM opened at $61.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.36. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $49.60 and a 1 year high of $91.29.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $57.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.88 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.33% and a negative return on equity of 88.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.03) EPS.

Insider Activity at Axsome Therapeutics

In related news, Director Mark Coleman sold 11,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $828,293.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,043.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axsome Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $71,860,000. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,780,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,203,000 after acquiring an additional 800,373 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,364,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,190,000 after acquiring an additional 630,517 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $27,609,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,131,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,446,000 after acquiring an additional 376,100 shares in the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

Featured Articles

