Azenta (AZTA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $165.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.42 million. Azenta had a negative net margin of 6.09% and a positive return on equity of 0.84%. Azenta’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Azenta to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Azenta alerts:

Azenta Stock Performance

AZTA traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.94. The stock had a trading volume of 34,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,095. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -93.35 and a beta of 1.52. Azenta has a twelve month low of $36.01 and a twelve month high of $63.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.72.

Institutional Trading of Azenta

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming boosted its position in Azenta by 29.5% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Azenta by 1,103.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Azenta by 245.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Azenta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Azenta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

AZTA has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Azenta from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Azenta from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Azenta in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.67.

Read Our Latest Report on AZTA

Azenta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.