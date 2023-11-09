B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.00

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th.

B. Riley Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 98.7% per year over the last three years.

B. Riley Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RILY traded up $1.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.84. The stock had a trading volume of 236,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,840. B. Riley Financial has a 52 week low of $24.95 and a 52 week high of $60.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $973.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

B. Riley Financial ( NASDAQ:RILY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The asset manager reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The company had revenue of $406.28 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of B. Riley Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at B. Riley Financial

In related news, CEO Bryant R. Riley acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,182,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,748,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,284,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On B. Riley Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RILY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in B. Riley Financial by 30.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,923 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 8,321 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in B. Riley Financial by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 376,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,342,000 after buying an additional 13,491 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in B. Riley Financial by 289.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 686 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in B. Riley Financial by 22.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in B. Riley Financial by 57.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

