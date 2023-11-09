Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.00

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0039 per share by the bank on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00376.

Banco Bradesco Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE BBD opened at $3.14 on Thursday. Banco Bradesco has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $3.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Banco Bradesco in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Banco Bradesco by 35.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in Banco Bradesco by 27.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. 1.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

