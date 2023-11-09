Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned 0.10% of Bank OZK worth $5,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 235.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 84.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank OZK Stock Performance

Shares of OZK traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,985. Bank OZK has a one year low of $30.72 and a one year high of $49.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.32.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $591.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.41 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 33.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OZK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bank OZK from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank OZK in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Bank OZK from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank OZK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.83.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

