Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Buys 1,281 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,286 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 108,264.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,711,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $326,945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708,063 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 39.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,034,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,127,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,057 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 650.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,172,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,022 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,443,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $964,955,000 after buying an additional 1,478,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,621,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.07.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:BABA opened at $84.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $217.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.71. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $64.80 and a 52-week high of $121.30.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.59 by $2.78. The company had revenue of $234.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.75 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.