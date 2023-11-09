Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Buys Shares of 20,720 Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 3.2% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

SRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.67.

Shares of SRC opened at $38.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.27. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.22 and a 12 month high of $44.65.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.50). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 33.98%. The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Spirit Realty Capital’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of June 30, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,064 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 345 tenants operating in 37 industries.

