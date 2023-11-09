Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Has $942,000 Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG reduced its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s holdings in Biogen were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Biogen by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Biogen by 1.9% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Biogen by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in Biogen by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $231.69 on Thursday. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $229.10 and a 12 month high of $319.76. The company has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $255.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Insider Transactions at Biogen

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.37. Biogen had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.77 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.43, for a total value of $116,124.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,354 shares in the company, valued at $903,668.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on BIIB. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Biogen from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC assumed coverage on Biogen in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $327.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.25.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

