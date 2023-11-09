Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Invests $2.77 Million in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG bought a new stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 58,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,770,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Ventas by 184.4% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Ventas in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Ventas in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Ventas from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Ventas in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ventas from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.85.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $44.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 231.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.76. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.33 and a twelve month high of $53.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 947.42%.

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

