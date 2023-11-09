Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Invests $2.88 Million in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,875,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARE. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 115.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 453.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

ARE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $163.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.33.

NYSE:ARE opened at $99.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 71.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.00. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.73 and a 52-week high of $172.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 356.84%.

In related news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 103,808 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $240,834.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,723,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,278,582.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

