Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Makes New $1.12 Million Investment in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in EastGroup Properties during the first quarter worth $354,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,520,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,172,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,254,651,000 after buying an additional 133,344 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EastGroup Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:EGP opened at $169.19 on Thursday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.40 and a 52 week high of $188.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.97.

EastGroup Properties Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.61%.

Several research firms have recently commented on EGP. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $198.00 to $218.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $177.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.08.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

