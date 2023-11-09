Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Makes New $766,000 Investment in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 9,484 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE RHP opened at $91.21 on Thursday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.18 and a 1 year high of $98.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.45 and a 200 day moving average of $89.42.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Ryman Hospitality Properties

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.17%.

In related news, Director William E. Haslam purchased 11,507 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $86.90 per share, with a total value of $999,958.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $999,958.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 1,384 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $117,819.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,994 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $169,749.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on RHP shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $96.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.57.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top ten largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

