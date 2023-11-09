Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Makes New Investment in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sun Communities in the second quarter worth about $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Sun Communities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 732.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Sun Communities news, CEO Baxter Underwood purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $119.93 per share, for a total transaction of $47,972.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 73,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,830,805.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Sun Communities news, EVP Marc Farrugia sold 4,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.90, for a total transaction of $614,791.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,022.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Baxter Underwood bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $119.93 per share, for a total transaction of $47,972.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,830,805.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on SUI. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sun Communities from $158.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $125.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Sun Communities from $148.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.91.

Sun Communities Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SUI opened at $117.05 on Thursday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.74 and a 12-month high of $163.83. The company has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 63.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.93 and a 200 day moving average of $125.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 203.28%.

About Sun Communities

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 670 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,170 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Further Reading

