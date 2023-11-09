Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Purchases New Shares in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $384,000. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 3.3% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 18,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 28.7% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 21,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:CPT opened at $87.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.34. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $82.81 and a 1-year high of $127.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.05, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.84.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 191.39%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CPT

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.