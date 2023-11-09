Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Purchases Shares of 31,158 W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG acquired a new position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 31,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth $26,000. Robbins Farley acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Bank of America decreased their target price on W. P. Carey from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. TheStreet cut W. P. Carey from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on W. P. Carey from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on W. P. Carey from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.60.

W. P. Carey Stock Up 0.9 %

WPC opened at $54.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.82. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.36 and a twelve month high of $85.94.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $1.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 117.58%.

About W. P. Carey

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $23 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,475 net lease properties covering approximately 180 million square feet and a portfolio of 85 self-storage operating properties, as of June 30, 2023.

