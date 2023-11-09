Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Sells 276 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG decreased its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,511 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of SEA by 8.6% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,991,406 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,903,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,996 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SEA by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 15,709,367 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,359,646,000 after buying an additional 673,845 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,214,991 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,316,857,000 after buying an additional 245,289 shares during the last quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. increased its position in shares of SEA by 28.1% during the first quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 4,698,142 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $406,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,386,000. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SE shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of SEA from $98.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SEA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America lowered their target price on SEA from $73.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, KGI Securities lowered SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SEA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.24.

SEA stock opened at $44.49 on Thursday. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $34.87 and a 1-year high of $88.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a PE ratio of 114.08 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.38.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.11). SEA had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Sea Limited will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

