Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Takes $1.04 Million Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 55,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 158.3% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 155.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter.

Healthcare Realty Trust Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $14.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.67. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a one year low of $13.93 and a one year high of $22.35.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Healthcare Realty Trust ( NYSE:HR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.57). Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 20.24%. The firm had revenue of $333.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -172.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Healthcare Realty Trust

In related news, Director John Knox Singleton bought 31,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.11 per share, for a total transaction of $538,965.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,458.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HR shares. StockNews.com raised Healthcare Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2023, the Company was invested in over 700 real estate properties totaling more than 40 million square feet and provided leasing and property management services to over 35 million square feet nationwide.

Further Reading

