Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Takes $976,000 Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 44,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $976,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter worth $43,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 170.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Brixmor Property Group Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE BRX opened at $21.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.08 and its 200 day moving average is $21.38. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.40 and a twelve month high of $24.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This is a boost from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 92.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $24.50 to $22.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BRX

Brixmor Property Group Profile

(Free Report)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 365 retail centers comprise approximately 65 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.