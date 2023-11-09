BARK’s (BARK) Hold Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $1.50 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $3.50. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 71.43% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of BARK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $3.50 to $1.50 in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of BARK opened at $0.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. BARK has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $2.29. The stock has a market cap of $156.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.75.

BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BARK had a negative return on equity of 29.03% and a negative net margin of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $120.59 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

In related news, Director David Kamenetzky sold 83,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $132,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,933 shares in the company, valued at $132,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 298,288 shares of company stock valued at $466,496 in the last three months. 14.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of BARK by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in BARK by 782.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 19,288 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BARK by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,345,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after purchasing an additional 65,012 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BARK by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,414,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,334,000 after purchasing an additional 449,997 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of BARK by 208.3% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 33.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BARK Inc, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It is also involved in the design of playstyle-specific toys, satisfying treats, personal meal plans with supplements, and dog-first experiences designed to foster health and happiness of dogs everywhere.

