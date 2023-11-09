Barrington Research Weighs in on H&R Block, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:HRB)

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for H&R Block in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 8th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.73 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.79. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for H&R Block’s current full-year earnings is $4.17 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for H&R Block’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $183.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.06 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 281.13% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.99) earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on H&R Block from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

H&R Block stock opened at $41.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. H&R Block has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $44.83. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.47%.

In other H&R Block news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 91,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $3,465,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 812,150 shares in the company, valued at $30,861,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $316,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,028.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 91,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $3,465,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 812,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,861,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 112,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after buying an additional 27,230 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in H&R Block by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 60,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in H&R Block by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 116,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,888,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,167,000 after purchasing an additional 26,323 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

