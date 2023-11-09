Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Posts Earnings Results

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $17.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.09 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.32% and a negative net margin of 408.13%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.56) earnings per share.

Beam Therapeutics Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:BEAM traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.55. The company had a trading volume of 234,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,641. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.59. Beam Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $54.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BEAM. SVB Leerink lowered Beam Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Beam Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Beam Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.64.

Insider Transactions at Beam Therapeutics

In related news, insider Amy Simon sold 3,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $64,477.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,270.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beam Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 56.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 9,829 shares in the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 and BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease beta thalassemia; BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

Further Reading

