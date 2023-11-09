Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Director Mary Anne Callahan Purchases 2,000 Shares

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) Director Mary Anne Callahan acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.60 per share, for a total transaction of $41,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Mary Anne Callahan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

On Wednesday, September 20th, Mary Anne Callahan bought 10,000 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.84 per share, for a total transaction of $198,400.00.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock opened at $20.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $896.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.93. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.07 and a twelve month high of $31.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.04.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berkshire Hills Bancorp

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 304.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,538 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.