Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Cut to $239.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Wedbush from $266.00 to $239.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.88% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $380.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Biogen from $360.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on Biogen from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $311.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.04.

BIIB traded down $8.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $223.61. 452,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,010,985. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $255.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Biogen has a 52-week low of $222.59 and a 52-week high of $319.76.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Biogen will post 15.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.43, for a total transaction of $116,124.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,354 shares in the company, valued at $903,668.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 16.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 39.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Biogen by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,468,356,000 after purchasing an additional 183,285 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,896,000 after buying an additional 11,882 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Biogen by 10.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

