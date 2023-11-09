biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD) Shares Bought by Wasatch Advisors LP

Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD – Free Report) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,214,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,117 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP owned about 1.73% of biote worth $8,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning purchased a new position in biote during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of biote in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of biote in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of biote in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of biote in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 22.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BTMD opened at $4.43 on Thursday. biote Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $8.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.77.

biote ( NASDAQ:BTMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.34. biote had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a negative return on equity of 33.56%. The company had revenue of $49.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that biote Corp. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

BTMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of biote in a report on Monday, August 14th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of biote from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

biote Corp. operates in medical practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. The company offers a platform for Biote-certified practitioners to optimize imbalances in their patient's hormone, vitamin, and mineral levels, as well as prescribe bioidentical hormone therapies and recommend dietary supplements.

