Bitfarms (TSE:BITF) Trading Up 14.2%

Shares of Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF – Get Free Report) traded up 14.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.78 and last traded at C$1.77. 927,564 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 1,547,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.55.

Bitfarms Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.52 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$493.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 3.14.

Bitfarms Company Profile

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Featured Stories

