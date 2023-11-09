Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. Acquires 25,000 Shares

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.21 per share, for a total transaction of $455,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,727,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,673,074.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Black Stone Minerals Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE BSM opened at $17.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.79. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 12 month low of $13.41 and a 12 month high of $19.22.

Black Stone Minerals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 93.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Black Stone Minerals

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 361,904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,239,000 after purchasing an additional 56,468 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 66,642 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 11,989 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 53,284 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,739,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 13.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Raymond James cut Black Stone Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Black Stone Minerals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 16.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

