BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ) Major Shareholder Purchases $145,543.12 in Stock

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 14,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.39 per share, with a total value of $145,543.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,755,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,409,665.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust alerts:

On Monday, November 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 29,563 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.36 per share, with a total value of $306,272.68.

On Tuesday, October 31st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 39,865 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.92 per share, with a total value of $395,460.80.

On Monday, October 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 38,677 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.37 per share, with a total value of $401,080.49.

On Thursday, October 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 17,703 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.43 per share, for a total transaction of $184,642.29.

On Monday, October 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 16,763 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.20 per share, for a total transaction of $170,982.60.

On Friday, October 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 510 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.08 per share, for a total transaction of $5,140.80.

On Wednesday, October 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 500 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.16 per share, for a total transaction of $5,080.00.

On Monday, October 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 22,053 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.21 per share, for a total transaction of $225,161.13.

On Tuesday, September 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 90,004 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.41 per share, for a total transaction of $936,941.64.

On Thursday, September 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 10,434 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.92 per share, for a total transaction of $113,939.28.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $10.59 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.25. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $12.10.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.039 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oder Investment Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 122,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 358,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 21,799 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $141,000.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.