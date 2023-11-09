Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.18.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BE shares. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Shares of BE opened at $10.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.60 and a 200-day moving average of $14.71. Bloom Energy has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $26.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 2.83.

In other news, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 3,792 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $47,286.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,788,210.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 230.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the third quarter worth about $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

